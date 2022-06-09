Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,593 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.03% of Acadia Healthcare worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

