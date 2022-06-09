Millennium Management LLC Has $52.15 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

