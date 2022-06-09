Millennium Management LLC Has $57.02 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $57,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

TSCO opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.