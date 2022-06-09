Millennium Management LLC Has $60.92 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of East West Bancorp worth $60,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

