Millennium Management LLC Has $61.90 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 997,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 910,710 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $61,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

