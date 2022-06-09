Mint Club Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $751,448.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

