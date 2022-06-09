Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 1,739 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

