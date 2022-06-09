Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 18,880 Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 312,525 shares of company stock worth $656,778.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

