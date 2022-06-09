Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 35,650 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth $11,053,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,842,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sharecare stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.