Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.50 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

