Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $231,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

TBLA stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $713.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

