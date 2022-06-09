Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $137,000 Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 19,477.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 863,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $6,559,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

