Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rit Capital Partners Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,931 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Shares of HIPO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.22. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.82.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hippo Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.