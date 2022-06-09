Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

