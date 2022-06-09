Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $104,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

