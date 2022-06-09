Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $983.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mission Produce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

