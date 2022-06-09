Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $983.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.93.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.
