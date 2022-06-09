Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NYSE MDV opened at $16.16 on Monday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

