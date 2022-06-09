Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Modiv stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,830. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers International Group started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444 in the last three months.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

