MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.59.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.63. 16,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,024. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.06.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.