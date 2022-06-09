MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOYGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MONOY opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.38. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

