Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $320.03

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.03 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 317.50 ($3.98). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.07), with a volume of 572,409 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433 ($5.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.06. The firm has a market cap of £921.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($220,621.85).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

