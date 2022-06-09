Morgan Stanley Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $65.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

