MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $20.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,923. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.30. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

