National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.91

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.08. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 121,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

