National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) to post $12.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.04 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. National Bankshares posted sales of $12.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Bankshares will report full year sales of $52.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.45 million to $52.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.23 million, with estimates ranging from $55.15 million to $55.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Bankshares.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

