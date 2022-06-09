National Bankshares Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 305,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,233. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.75 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

