National Bankshares Trims Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Target Price to C$15.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Osisko Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ODV opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.75.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post 1.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

