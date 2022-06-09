National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 837,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,683. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

