National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.17% of National Research worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 813,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 204,658 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Research by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in National Research by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $926.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $52,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,934,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,777,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,659 shares of company stock valued at $512,379. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

