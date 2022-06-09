National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

National Vision stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 4,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,989. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in National Vision by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National Vision by 198.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

