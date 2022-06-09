Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

