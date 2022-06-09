Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE NTZ opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.67.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.
About Natuzzi (Get Rating)
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
