Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

