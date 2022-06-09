NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $204.08

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.08 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.70). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.66), with a volume of 306,390 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325.20 ($4.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm has a market cap of £644.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.12.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

