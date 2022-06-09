Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $40,735.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,224,148 coins and its circulating supply is 19,147,489 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.