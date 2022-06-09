Neblio Reaches One Day Volume of $15,847.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $3.63 million and $15,847.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,225,625 coins and its circulating supply is 19,148,966 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

