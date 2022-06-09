NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 6.4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.01. 5,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,841,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.