Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a market cap of C$29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 110.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.
