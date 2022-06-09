Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 110.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neptune Digital Assets news, Director Dario Meli bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,747.80. In the last three months, insiders bought 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,120.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

