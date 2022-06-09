Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NHS opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
