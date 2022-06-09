Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NHS opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

