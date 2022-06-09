New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,518,000.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00.

NEWR stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $58,129,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after acquiring an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after acquiring an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.