NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £274.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.27).

NRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($25,093.98).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

