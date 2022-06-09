Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Nexi has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

