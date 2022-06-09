NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $600,490.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $928,556.48 and approximately $600,490.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00343965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,111.62 or 0.99949014 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,362,249,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,322,017,200 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

