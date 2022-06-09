NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,148 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.40% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

