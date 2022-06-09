Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 1,517 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $14,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AIP opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $27.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
