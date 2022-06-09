Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 1,517 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $14,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIP opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

