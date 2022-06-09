Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Up 0.6%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 1,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. Its services cover M&A intermediary, post-merger integration support, implementation of company evaluation, listing and MBO support, corporate revitalization support, corporate advisory, corporate restructuring support, capital policy/management planning consulting, pre-consulting, M&A service-strategy planning, M&A service-matching, and after services.

