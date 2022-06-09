Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $18.35. Noah shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 2,070 shares trading hands.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Noah by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

