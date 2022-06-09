Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,895 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after buying an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,815,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.42.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

