Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 419,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,705. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

