Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.