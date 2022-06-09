Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6.90 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NXR opened at GBX 247 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.63. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £220.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

